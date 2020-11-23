Atrium pulls administrative staff to help nurses amid COVID-19 pandemic

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Atrium Medical Center is bringing in a little extra help for its nursing staff as the administrative team will now be assisting.
For the most part, they won’t be giving shots or putting in IVs or stuff like that. They can however pick up some of the odds and ends jobs that nurses typically do like restocking PPE.
When things like gloves and masks are running low, it doesn’t take a nursing degree to grab a new box or make sure supplies aren’t running low.
But some of the administrative staff does have a rich background.
You don’t get to hold positions like Chief of Surgery without having performed surgery yourself. Those that are capable have been scrubbing in when needed.
Atrium says the extra helping hands have been big during the pandemic.
“Any type of support task that can complement what the nurse does, but does not require a nursing degree to do it and that really has been the team approach that we have focused on,” says Atrium Chief of Nursing & Chief Operating Officer Marquita Turner. “Resources have been limited so trying to figure out how we can still provide top-quality care in a creative approach has been the focus of our helping hands.”
Atrium says employee and patient safety are a top priority. Turner adds the helping hands have allowed them to do more.
“It allows us to do things that on any other shift might not have been done,” Turner explains. “Maybe your intention is to round hourly and maybe without the ‘Helping Hand’ you wouldn’t be able to round hourly.”
The helping hand only takes the administrative staff away from their normal duties for a few hours a week, but those few hours are a big help to a nursing staff that’s been working the pandemic grind for months.
