Burrow’s road to recovery: Orthopedic surgeon assesses injury, return timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow faces a long road to recovery after being carted off the field Sunday in Washington, but a doctor says there is some good news.
Burrow was put on the injured reserve list Monday when the Bengals announced he would need surgery. The team has not confirmed what the injury specifically is, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the rookie quarterback tore his ACL and MCL.
If that is the case, a doctor says it could be a year before Burrow is back on the gridiron.
It will be a long recovery process for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Doctor Peter Cha at Beacon Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Blue Ash.
The good news is Burrow should be able to make a full recovery, Cha says.
Cha is well-known across the sports orthopedic medicine field having published several papers on the reported injury that Burrow suffered.
Cha was in front of his TV watching the Bengals game just like so many others on Sunday.
Once he saw Burrow get hit and go down, Cha says he knew the rookie’s season was done.
“I knew it was a season-ending injury,” says Cha. “It was a catastrophic injury for his knee for sure.”
When Burrow got hit, his foot was fixed to the ground and his knee was torqued from underneath, Cha explained.
“That puts a lot of stress on that anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) right here [points to the knee],” the doctor says.
Cha referred to Burrow as an athletic specimen, who is young, and when combined with the resources the Bengals have for treating their injured players the road to recovery might be a little shorter.
However, Cha says it will more than likely be nine months to a year before Burrow is back on the field.
