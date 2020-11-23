20 charged with crimes related to Cincinnati gun violence

“Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories, including being a felon, convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense, or under a court-authorized restraining order. These crimes can be punished by up to 10 years in federal prison,” DeVillers said. “It is our hope that concentrating on this sector of the criminal population will have an impact on reducing the unprecedented level of violence occurring in Cincinnati.”