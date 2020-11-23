20 charged with crimes related to Cincinnati gun violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Attorney David DeVillers announced federal charges Monday against 20 suspects as part of a gun violence initiative.
Six people were arrested last week and over the weekend, in addition to the 13 people who were already in custody, DeVillers said.
DeVillers says of the 20 arrested, Orlando Crawford, 42, remains a fugitive.
He says Crawford’s criminal history includes involuntary manslaughter, aggravated armed robbery, and aggravated robbery, domestic violence, and drug trafficking.
Those who know anything about Crawford’s whereabouts should call 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Here is a list of all the people arrested according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office:
- Myrick Barber, 23
- Darrel Berry, 20
- Recardo Brooks, 40
- Jarred Cotton, 32
- *Orlando Crawford, 42
- Miles Ford, 35
- Donte Graves, 37
- Tarrell Gross, 41
- Lamont Holly, 26
- Deion Jennings, 26
- Kelsey Klopp, 24
- Brandon Mathews, 29
- Harold Moore, 27
- Tamon Sheldon, 30
- Donovan Shorter, 27
- Ryan Stoll, 23
- Charles Sullivan, 28
- Antonio Thomas, 32
- Airon Watson, 28
- Yancey White, 34
DeVillers says this is the second wave of arrests regarding gun violence crimes in the area.
In September, officials announced gun-related charges against 16 other people in Cincinnati.
DeVillers, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Roland Herndon, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac, and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced the cases as a part of a gun violence reduction initiative.
The goal of the initiative is to identify repeat offenders for federal prosecution, DeVillers said.
“Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories, including being a felon, convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense, or under a court-authorized restraining order. These crimes can be punished by up to 10 years in federal prison,” DeVillers said. “It is our hope that concentrating on this sector of the criminal population will have an impact on reducing the unprecedented level of violence occurring in Cincinnati.”
He says 19 are charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Berry is charged only with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and Thomas is charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime in addition to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
