Chilly Monday afternoon sunshine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A chilly afternoon on tap for your Monday, with a high near 48 degrees. The good news the rain is out of her for now so look for sunshine.
We stay mainly dry then until late Tuesday as rain and thunder set up for Wednesday. A fairly strong system will bring rain with a few embedded thunderstorms Wednesday with dry weather prevailing through the remainder of the week.
Thanksgiving Day looks dry with a high in the upper 59s
Since the middle of last week there have been indications that our first wet snow event may occur the Monday after Thanksgiving Day. It is not yet a “forecast” but keep it in mind we are thinking our first snow may come then.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.