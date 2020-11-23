Fall Feast Thanksgiving meals will be delivered this year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Duke Energy Center is usually the setting for the annual Fall Feast but due to the spread of COVID-19, Thanksgiving meals will be delivered to several organizations.
Crossroads Church and Give Back Cincinnati are joining with the Duke Energy Center to present the celebration.
Officials say they hope to deliver 5,000 meals to homeless shelters, transitional living homes, senior citizen living centers, and more.
More than 1,200 pounds of turkey, 13,000 pounds of green beans, 80 gallons of gravy, and 800 pies will all be distributed.
The Duke Energy Center is also partnering with St. Vincent de Paul and Matthew 25 Ministries to distribute winter coats.
Anyone looking to donate a coat can do so by dropping them off at any St. Vincent de Paul or Matthew 25 Ministries location.
“Fall Feast is an event that has always been focused on our community,” Fall Feast Chair Cendi Kegley said. “We are deeply grateful to be able to continue to love on our community in a more ‘virus-friendly’ manner.”
“As an organization founded on uplifting the community and building relationships through volunteerism, Fall Feast exemplifies the spirit of giving back,” Give Back Cincinnati President Michael Young said “We are incredibly grateful to the volunteers and many community partners who will help make Thanksgiving Day a special one for thousands of people in need. Everyone involved has turned this annual event into a true community celebration that offers more than a meal.”
Deliveries will begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Donations can be made on the Fall Feast website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.