CVG officials increase safety precautions ahead of holiday passenger bump

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Despite a CDC warning against Thanksgiving travel, many are still opting to fly for the holiday.
“The holidays are always a special time for me,” Stephanie Theobold said.
She and her dog recently got away, trading Ohio’s weather for the Florida sunshine. She says it’s difficult to balance safety with the desire to see her family in Mason for the holiday.
“I’ll survive for my family,” Theobold said, adding she’ll practice social distancing and good hygiene during the holiday. “It’s a special time to be with them.”
CVG airport officials say the airport is processing around 5,000 travelers per day this week. The number is historically low for the airport, but it could tick up further as the holiday approaches.
“We know it’s going to be busy, so Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be about the same traffic-wise, and Sunday and Monday are usually busier days,” airport official Mindy Kershner said. “Usually they’re traveling home or going back to Cincinnati.”
In order to help flyers feel more comfortable and confident when arriving at the airport, changes have been made.
“Trying new products and enhancing our cleaning regimens are all measures that we’ve taken to make people feel comfortable and confident,” Kershner said.
The TSA is also allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer, up to 12 oz per passenger in carryon bags.
Passengers can bring hand wipes through check points as well.
Airlines are taking measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 as well.
“They’re cleaning the aircraft,” Kershner said. “They’re doing a lot of cleaning and wiping down the plane.”
Plane ventilation systems recirculate air every few minutes. Some airlines have eliminated middle seats as well.
CVG officials encourage travelers to review their airline’s specific COVID-19 policies before flying. They’ve also created a page on their website that walks passengers through every step of the process, from boarding the aircraft to returning home.
