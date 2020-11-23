Drive-by parades, virtual tree trimmings: Ohio Department of Health releases holiday guidelines

OHIO (WOIO) - The best way to stay safe during the holidays this year is to celebrate only with members of your own household, the Ohio Department of Health said in its holiday guidelines.
The guidelines give suggestions for the best way to celebrate 17 holidays in the next few months, including Thanksgiving, Hannukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s.
For most holidays, the suggestions are the same: replace large holiday meals with smaller gatherings that only include people you already live with; make to-go bags and drop off portions of food or cookies at your loved one’s doors; hold drive-by parades to safely see your loved ones; celebrate traditional events such as tree trimmings or menorah lightings virtually.
One recommendation for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is to have family members look at old pictures and videos and combine them into a slideshow.
If you do decide to gather with loved ones in person, the guide suggests keeping gatherings to no more than ten people and having everyone wear a mask if they are able to do so.
