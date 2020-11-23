Dry today with rain midweek

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will see some clearing this afternoon with cool weather. High 48. There will be a small chance for rain tomorrow with cloudy skies.
Wednesday will be wet with rain around much of the day. Rainfall totals will be around an inch for most spots.
Rain ends in time for Thanksgiving and mild weather returns too with highs in the mid 50s. We remain dry through Saturday with a chance for rain Sunday. By early next week we could see some wintry precipitation in time for the start of meteorological winter on December 1st.
