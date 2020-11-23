Fans show love, support for Joe Burrow after season-ending injury

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the 24 hours following the injury of Bengals’ young star Joe Burrow, we are witnessing the good and the bad that comes from the game so many love.
Football fans are passionate about their favorite teams and players.
Now, Bengals fans are showing Burrow just how much he already means to them.
More than $27,000 was donated to the Joe Burrow Relief Fund in the 24 hours since he suffered a season-ending injury.
The fund is used to help families in need in the Athens, Ohio community, which is where Burrow is from.
The hunger relief fund was established after Burrow’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. That effort raised more than $650,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry.
And now, more than $27,000 is pouring into his own Hunger Relief Fund.
“We were very surprised when we started to see these gifts roll in and it was really a natural outpouring from folks who wanted to find a way to cheer him on from afar and to show their support,” said Meagan, who works with the fund.
Meagan says she and the entire Athens community were on the edge of their seats when they saw their native son go down. She said it brought sadness to everyone.
The Bengals sent out a special thanks to everyone who showed their support for Burrow and the foundation that means so much to him.
If you would like to donate to the Joe Burrow Relief Fund, click here.
