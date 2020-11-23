Homicide victim was named in warrant that sent officers to Breonna Taylor’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was shot dead in the Russell neighborhood several days ago has been identified.
Adrian Walker was found shot to death in the 2300 block of Magazine Street on Thursday afternoon.
Walker was listed on the warrant that sent LMPD narcotics officers to the home of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville woman who was shot dead during the raid in March.
Walker was linked to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who was the focus of an LMPD drug investigation centering around a home on Elliott Avenue. Glover was taken into custody during a separate raid moments before the Taylor raid.
Walker was not related to Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend at the time of her death.
Information about suspects or motives in Adrian Walker’s death was not immediately available. He was 28 years old.
