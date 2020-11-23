Hoxworth Blood Center needs COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in the Tri-State area, Hoxworth Blood Center asking people who have recovered from the virus to donate convalescent plasma.
“With the FDA approving the use of convalescent plasma through the Emergency Use Authorization and area hospitals seeing a huge influx of COVID-19 patients in recent weeks, the demand for convalescent plasma has skyrocketed,” Director of Public Relations at Hoxworth Blood Center Alecia Lipton said in a news release. “In the beginning of the pandemic, we had been shipping eight to ten units of plasma a day. In the past week, we’ve averaged about 65 units shipped every day.”
According to Hoxworth, the antibody-rich plasma may help the most critically-ill patients in intensive care and even change the outcome of COVID-19 progression.
People who have recovered from a documented infection of COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least 14 days are eligible to donate.
Potential donors must first fill out a questionnaire and provide documentation of their COVID-19 infection at this site.
