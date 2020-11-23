‘I intend to keep fighting these false allegations,’ P.G. Sittenfeld says in video statement

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld posted a “message of gratitude” after being indicted on federal corruption-related charges.
Sittenfeld, 36, was indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud, two counts of bribery, and two counts of attempted extortion by a government official.
“I want to say thank you to the people of Cincinnati, my family, friends, to folks I’ve heard from all across the city, our state, the country for your incredible outpouring of love and support,” he said in a video statement on Twitter Monday morning.
He is the third member of the nine-person council arrested by the FBI this year for allegedly taking bribes for favorable votes on development deals.
Sittenfeld is accused of taking $40,000 in bribes that went into a political action committee (PAC) that he secretly controlled, prosecutors wrote in his indictment.
“The allegations against me are simply not true,” he said in the video. “I do not give up and will not give up. I intend to keep fighting these false allegations - fighting for you and fighting for the future of our city.”
In the video, Sittenfeld said he stands “strongly” on his record of public service.
“I’ve done things like step in to save a senior center that was facing closure, passed legislation to bring a new grocery store to a neighborhood food desert, champion more affordable housing and a whole lot more,” he said.
On Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he will ask the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings against Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld.
If convicted on all charges, the East Walnut Hills married father faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.
Sittenfeld has pleaded not guilty and is free on his recognizance.
