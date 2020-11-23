Letters to Santa: What you need to know about getting them to the North Pole

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Santa Claus is a busy man this time of year but he is making sure he takes time to read and respond to all the letters kids are sending.
Now through Dec. 14, the Kenton County Parks & Recreation and the Kenton County Public Library are running the “Letters to Santa, Letters from Santa” program.
Kids can write their letters and drop them off at the Santa Express Mailboxes at Kenton County Public Libraries, the Kenton County Government Center, or at the Kenton County Animal Services building.
No postage is required for letters dropped off at those mailboxes and they can be turned in during regular business hours.
If kids from the same home send in separate letters, the child’s name should be on the envelope with a complete home address.
Officials with Kenton County Parks & Recreation also say people can turn in a non-perishable food item or personal care item donation when dropping off letters.
Letters can also be submitted online by clicking here.
The United States Postal Service is also helping kids get their letter to the big guy at the North Pole with the USPS Operation Santa.
To participate in the Operation Santa program as a possible recipient of holiday gifts, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Letters will be accepted Nov. 16 – Dec. 15.
Letters sent to the postal service will be posted online starting Dec. 4. The senders of those letters can actually be adopted by a person or business to help kids and families in need during the holidays.
To help make sure letters are filled out correctly, the USPS has guides and tips for kids that can be found here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.