Ohio reports record 11K new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - On the day Ohio announced a record of 11,885 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Mike DeWine and hospital officials spoke about the increasing number of hospitalizations.
A total of 4,358 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Monday.
That is a 59% increase compared to just two weeks ago, according to the governor.
Southwest Ohio (Zone Three of the state’s COVID-19 map) has 1,121 patients hospitalized right now, according to the CEO of UC Health Dr. Richard Lofgren.
The increase in hospitalizations led Lofgren to say the COVID-19 surge is here.
“We’re not planning for the surge, the surge is here,” Lofgren said Monday. “We’re approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care.”
Lofgren said they might be forced to limit the number of non-emergent surgeries.
DeWine echoed the statement from Lofgren on what the surge could lead to.
“We are responding to the surge, but as the surge increases, we’ll need to make more decisions about how we triage and how we take care of patients appropriately,” DeWine said.
As Lofgren put it, “the virus is everywhere,” and to get it under control, officials said it comes to people doing the right thing.
In order to turn these increasing trends around, the governor said it’s about personal responsibility and what people are doing in their own lives.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.