5x increase in COVID-19 cases in NKY counties since October

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky is getting hit hard by COVID-19, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky Department of Public Health data on Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties bear that out.
From the beginning of the pandemic through Oct. 23, those three Northern Kentucky counties, the region’s largest, reported 5,661 cases.
The counties have added 5,819 cases in the last month alone, a 102 percent increase in a seventh of the time.
Kentucky’s incident rate map paints a more accurate — and dire — portrait of the recent exponential increase. Incident rate measures daily new cases per 100,000 residents over the preceding week. (Historical maps and case reports can be found here.)
Below are the incident rates of Oct. 23 compared to Sunday:
- Boone: 15 —> 77.2
- Kenton: 12.7 —> 64.1
- Campbell: 11 —> 68.7
Boone is 5.1x its October rate. Kenton is 5x. Campbell is 6.24x.
The case numbers continue to rise. Boone reported 85 newly confirmed cases Monday, Kenton reported 77 and Campbell reported 39.
Cases continue to rise statewide as well. Kentucky reported 2,135 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, by a significant margin the highest-ever Monday case increase, according to Beshear.
Last week Kentucky reported 20,000 newly confirmed cases, the largest weekly case increase of the pandemic, Beshear said. Kentucky has set similar such records nine of the past 10 weeks.
“I’m tired of watching our people suffer, knowing that every day we have a new record or people are needing to go to the hospital, and more people are going to die,” Beshear said.
Kentucky also reported five new deaths Monday.
Some 1,537 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus, 391 are in ICUs and 203 are on ventilators.
The state’s positivity rate is 8.97 percent.
Just three counties remain ‘orange’ on the state’s incident rate map. The rest are red, indicating incident rates above 25.
Last week Beshear unveiled a new order that closed restaurants to indoor dining and required schools go fully virtual, among other things. Monday the governor tied those actions to Thanksgiving, which he described as potentially a “super spreader” event.
“Taking action before Thanksgiving is critical to make sure the surge we all expect to see afterwards, to make sure we are as ready for it as we can be,” he said.
“Day in and day out, our health care workers are doing what it takes. So day in and day out, we have to, too. Think about their sacrifice, every day going into a unit where they could contract this virus that they see people die from. What about our sacrifice? Over these coming months until we get to a vaccine, are we willing to step up for them and for each other, to make sure we can all get through this?
“We are at war. They are on the front lines and they are our only line. I will not abandon them. I will stand with them and I will make the difficult decisions it takes to make sure that our health care system can ultimately help everybody who needs it.”
