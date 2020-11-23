Suspect killed in Portland neighborhood traffic stop identified by coroner, injured LMPD officer out of hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and an officer was injured after a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood Sunday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m., where officers said they stopped a vehicle in the 2100 block of Gilligan Street.
Eventually, an officer fired their weapon fatally wounding the suspect.
The suspect was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, but later died due to their injuries.
He was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 49-year-old Brian Allen Thurman.
The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment. On Monday morning, Officer Beth Ruoff with LMPD confirmed the officer from the incident was out of the hospital.
Police said a woman in the vehicle ran from the scene after the shooting happened. Officials are now searching for her for more information.
Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said in a news conference Sunday night this is the first officer-involved shooting they’ve dealt with under their new protocols.
Kentucky State Police is now handling the investigation into the incident.
The officer in the shooting was wearing a body camera during the traffic stop.
Protesters quickly arrived after the investigation started.
