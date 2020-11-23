Man indicted for hit-skip crash that killed prominent Cincinnati attorney

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been indicted for the fatal hit-skip crash that killed a prominent Cincinnati defense attorney.
Brandon Marksberry, 22, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of failure to stop after an accident.
Steven Adams, 55, was cycling when a vehicle hit him but did not stop in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Adams began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, where he stayed until 1999. He had been in private practice focusing on criminal and DUI defense since 2000.
Marksberry is being held at the Hamilton County jail on a $500,000 bond.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.