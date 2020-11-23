Middletown issues health advisory amid surge of COVID-19 cases

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - With the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases, the city of Middletown issued a health advisory on Monday.
“Hospital staff and physical facilities are becoming taxed beyond capacity,” city officials said. “It is more important than ever to follow guidance from local, state and federal officials on how to stop and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
People who live in Middletown are being urged to follow these steps to prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at home to the greatest extent possible. Only leave home for work, school or essential needs such as food or medical care.
- Limit exposure in your home.
- Continue to follow all health orders and advisories.
- All gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer.
- If you have COVID-19 symptoms, isolate and call your primary care provider for next steps.
- If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health orders you to isolate for 10 days from the date or symptom onset, or from the date of test collection.
- Residents who have been identified as a contact to an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact.
- Employers are strongly encouraged to accommodate remote working arrangements.
