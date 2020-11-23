North College Hill students, faculty give back to families in need this holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The students and staff at North College Hill City School District will be giving back to local families this holiday season.
Students at the middle school will be split into groups and each group will be presented with a challenge to purchase everything on the menu to make a Thanksgiving box donation. The boxes will be delivered to seven North College Hill families in need.
North College Hill Middle School will also host a Thanksgiving food drive.
It is a grade-level competition where students are to bring in canned food to help stock the North College Hill food pantry. The grade with the most cans donated will receive a cookie and juice party and a chance to pick which teacher will dress up like a turkey the day before Thanksgiving break.
The high school will host a Thanks-For-Giving drive where each homeroom will attempt to collect all items from a provided list of what makes a full Thanksgiving meal. Every homeroom that brings a full meal will get to go to the hot chocolate bar at lunch the week they return from Thanksgiving break.
At the secondary campus, the staff will decorate a paper Christmas tree with special ornaments. Each ornament will have a Christmas wish list for a North College Hill family in need. Once the ornaments are hung, staff will adopt a family and purchase gifts from each wish list.
Local Valvoline stores also partnered with North College Hill schools to help stock their food pantry.
Here are the stores participating:
- North College Hill-6650 Hamilton Ave.
- Finneytown-8990 Winton Rd.
- Colerain-9879 Colerain Ave.
- White Oak-5369 N. Bend Rd.
- Western Hills-6449 Glenway Ave.
- Fairfield-5363 Dixie Hwy.
- Rookwood-2690 Madison Rd.
- Harrison-6463 Harrison Ave.
Any family that donates at least three items from this list - toothpaste, dry goods, canned goods, hand sanitizer, deodorant, shampoo, household cleaners, conditioner and soap/body wash - at any of the Valvoline locations above will be entered into a raffle for a free oil change. They also get $10 off immediately for their visit.
