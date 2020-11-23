Sources: Joe Burrow has torn ACL, MCL; Coach Taylor won’t confirm diagnosis

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL, during Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, sources confirm to FOX19 NOW.
Other structural issues to his knee were reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but the sources would not confirm that part to FOX19 NOW.
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor would not confirm the report when he spoke to the media Monday.
Taylor did say the team expects Burrow back for the 2021 season.
When asked if Burrow would be ready for the opening week of next season, Taylor responded with “he’ll be ready for the 2021 season.”
Burrow suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game with the Bengals leading 9-7. He dropped back to pass when a Washington Football Team (3-7) defensive player fell into his planted leg.
Burrow went to the ground grabbing his knee.
The No. 1 overall pick was carted off the field and would not return to the game.
Unable to score after Burrow’s injury, the Bengals would go on to lose 20-9.
The Bengals drafted Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and he has started every game of the season.
Burrow was put on the injured reserve list Monday and his injury will require surgery, the Bengals said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.