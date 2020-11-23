Tri-State students help girl in Scotland play the violin

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A group of Milford High School students spent part of their senior year helping a young girl with disabilities be able to play the violin.
The young girl is 6-year-old Oona, who lives in Scotland with her family.
Between the struggles of distance and the pandemic, the students were still successful in helping this young girl follow her dreams.
“It really was a special collaboration to work with students so far away as well,” explains Ellie, Oona’s mother, “That made it all the more special.”
“Our kids have a unique skill set,” says MHS Engineering teacher Peter Leeper. “They may be young, but they’re strong with technology.”
That skill set was put to work in Peter Leeper’s engineering class at Milford High School last year.
Several students were part of a project to make it possible for Oona to play the violin more easily.
Because of a neurological disorder, Oona has trouble holding things and uses a wheelchair.
Through the charity May We Help, the students were paired with Oona to create an arm to attach the violin to her wheelchair. They also created a 3D mold for her to more easily hold the violin bow in her hand.
“You just start with problems, and you begin your research and you get to know the family,” explained Leeper. “And learn a little bit more about Oona and how we could bless her, and the kids took it from there.”
Emme Thomas was part of the project and is grateful for the chance to work on it.
“It was very fulfilling, it made me so grateful to be part of this experience,” says Thomas, “And just to be able to see that what I can do can help improve someone else’s life.”
Another student, Logan Arnett, says doing something like brings a unique and special feeling.
“It was cool to see something that we built and actually helping someone,” adds student Logan Arnett. “When you make something that helps someone, it just has a different feeling to it.”
The students on this project are now pursuing degrees in engineering or technology and say this helped them follow that career path.
“When I saw it and I saw it come to fruition, and it looked so great and Oona looked so great playing the violin, I was like ‘Yep, I want to be an engineer now,’” said student Reddick Herbert.
Oona’s mom, Ellie, and her brother Ivor play the violin too. Now Oona can be part of the band.
“It was really emotional, to be honest, it was lovely,” says Ellie. “I’ve played since I was a little girl and so it’s kind of like the family instrument and it was really a special moment to see her holding it.”
