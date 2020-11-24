Fairfield fire displaces 18, cause under investigation

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Eighteen people are displaced after a fire at a Fairfield condominium complex, dispatchers say.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Gelhot Drive, according to Fairfield police and fire dispatchers.
One of the residents said she heard a pop and jumped up to find her balcony on fire. Her instincts kicked in and she grabbed her son before banging on her neighbors’ doors, she said.
“I got my son, I got him out, I banged on doors, I got the fire extinguisher and I ran to the bottom of the stairs and I just opened the door,” said Chafawn Sims.
Firefighters say everyone made it okay, but one person did have minor injuries.
With half of the building’s roof gone, the apartment is condemned.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not available.
Residents in the area said this is actually the second building to catch fire in 2020. The first one happened in August down the road from Tuesday’s fire.
