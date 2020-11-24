Heavy rain Wednesday with storms possible too

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be mainly dry and cloudy with the chance for a stray shower, especially this morning. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday with a high near 50.
Heavy rain will begin to move into the Tri-State early Wednesday morning. Because of the timing and intensity of the rain, Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. This is our way to give you a heads up that driving conditions could be slow and slick at times. Rain chances will continue through the day with rainfall totals around an inch or more for everyone. While the heaviest of the rain will be in the morning, there will be a chance for rain all day. High 57.
Thanksgiving will be dry with the rain ending Wednesday evening. Thursday will be mild with a high of 55. We are dry through most of the weekend with the next chance for rain arriving Monday. As temperatures fall Monday evening, the rain may switch to snow by Tuesday morning. Stay tuned!
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.