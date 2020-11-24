Light rain today before a Wednesday washout

Heavy rain will begin to move into the Tri-State early Wednesday morning. Because of the timing and intensity of the rain, Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day. This is our way to give you a heads up that driving conditions could be slow and slick at times. Rain chances will continue through the day with rainfall totals around an inch or more for everyone. While the heaviest of the rain will be in the morning, there will be a chance for rain all day. High 57.