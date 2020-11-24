2,690 new COVID cases in Kentucky, governor says to keep Thanksgiving ‘as small as you can’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 2,690 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the state’s 9th-highest case total of the pandemic, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The governor also reported 17 new virus-related deaths.
The state’s positivity rate stands at 8.82 percent. The rate has now declined for two consecutive days, albeit marginally. Sunday’s rate was 9.19, Monday’s was 8.97.
Some 1,658 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, up 85 from Monday. Two-hundred ninety are in ICUs and 207 are on ventilators.
Find Tuesday’s full report and the daily incident rate map here.
The governor warned to keep Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible. He also said people shouldn’t take a negative test as a sign gathering together is ok.
“It can take time for an infection to show, and there are real concerns that folks will engage in activity that we know could create super spreader events in every community based on one of these tests.”
With the state’s three-week “pause” in indoor dining and other activities ending Dec. 13, Beshear spoke on metrics he will monitor to determine whether to extend those orders.
“We want to see, at the very least, a slowing of the growth,” he said. “We talk about COVID right now being a fast-moving train, and you’ve got to slow it down before you can stop it, and you’ve got to stop it before you can turn it around.”
The governor added results from the “pause” should come in by the third week following their enforcement. Afterwards, if a decrease in cases shows up in the data, he explained the state can return to activities so long as masks are worn and social distancing is still practiced.
“The pause in activities is absolutely necessary to stop what is exponential growth,” Beshear said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.