Local restaurant owner announces winter shut-down in scathing social media post

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owners of a restaurant group with locations throughout Over-the-Rhine and in Blue Ash announced the temporary closure of at least two of their restaurants in an Instagram post Tuesday night.
Dan and Lana Wright own Senate, Abigail Street, Pontiac and Holiday Spirits/Forty Thieves in Over-the-Rhine. They also own Senate Blue Ash, located in Summit Park.
Wright says the region’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases forced him and his co-owner wife, Lana, to “take matters into our own hands and do what is best for our staff and businesses.”
It isn’t all he said.
After Ohio’s shutdown in the early months of the pandemic, the post reads, “We heard all about a future surge but had hoped that our fellow humans had the sense to wear their damn masks, to socially distance and to look out for one another. I think it’s pretty clear that some didn’t and still refuse to.”
Later the post continues: “With [COVID-19] numbers surging out of control and the lack of any leadership from our state and national governments we have decided that we need to take matters into our own hands and do what is best for our staff and our business. In doing so, Lana and I have made the tough decision to close all of our businesses until February.
“We know there is hope around the corner, we know things won’t always be like this. We know that all of our brothers and sisters in the hospitality industry didn’t sign up for this. We want to provide a great work environment, a safe work environment for our people for the next ten years and not just suffer through the next ten weeks.”
The post is shared on Senate’s and Senate Blue Ash’s Instagram pages but is not shared on those of the other restaurants as of Tuesday evening. All the Wrights’ restaurants are tagged in the post.
FOX19 NOW has reached out for clarification.
Previously in June Wright announced the closure of the Over-the-Rhine restaurants due to a positive COVID-19 test.
