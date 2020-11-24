Man shot dead in Springfield Township home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Springfield Township police are investigating a homicide inside a home overnight.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Meredith Drive near Hamilton Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday for physical and verbal trouble between a male and female, police said in a news release.
They found Deondrea Andrews, 38, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
In a recording of the 911 call, the caller says “somebody shot him,” referring to Andrews.
“They was fighting,” the caller said. “They was tumbling with the gun.”
Further details, including what led up to the shooting, were not released.
