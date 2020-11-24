McDonald’s restaurants in Cincinnati looking to hire more than 300

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - McDonald’s across the Cincinnati area seeking to hire more than 300 new restaurant employees before the end of 2020.
“As local business owners, we know these are trying times for our community. That’s why we are excited to expand our McFamily this holiday season,” Melvin Pickard, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator in the Cincinnati area said in a news release. “And beyond that, we’re proud to offer much more than just a job, but an opportunity to build a successful future. We invest in our employees, offering growth and education programs in a spirited and creative environment. No matter where you are in life, there is a position for you at a McDonald’s restaurant.”
Both part and full-time positions are available.
Restaurant officials said people who are interested should visit their website, click “search for jobs” and enter a zip code to find open positions nearest to them.
