More than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, 5K cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 100 additional Hoosiers, including some in southeast Indiana, have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Dearborn and Franklin counties each reported one new death while Switzerland had two residents die from COVID-19, the state’s data shows.
The 103 new COVID-19 deaths happened between Oct. 30 and Nov. 23, according to the ISDH.
5,169 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the state says.
The number of new COVID-19 cases is 5,702, which is right around the number reported Monday.
Indiana’s total number of COVID-19 cases is now 306,538 according to the ISDH.
Here is a breakdown of cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 69 new cases (2,157 total)
- Franklin County: 27 new cases (686 total)
- Ohio County: Five new cases (230 total)
- Ripley County: 43 new cases (1,281 total)
- Switzerland County: Eight new cases (255 total)
- Union County: Five new cases (267 total)
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate is 11.4%, according to the ISDH.
Three southeastern Indiana counties remain in the red level on the state’s COVID-19 advisory map.
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties are now in the highest level of the map, data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows.
Counties in the red level must follow these requirements under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which went into effect on Nov. 14.
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
The county advisory map will be updated Wednesday at 12 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.