NKY man found guilty of shooting at police: ‘He’s the reason we build prisons’

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County man convicted of shooting at police received a 25-year prison sentence Tuesday, according to Erlanger police.
A jury found Jacob Julick, 28, guilty of nine charges, including attempted murder of a police officer. He was indicted last August.
“Jacob Julick is the reason we build prisons,” Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said Tuesday.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop on Dixie Highway in Erlanger on June 6, 2019.
Julick, who has multiple prior felonies on his record, knew he was wanted for a parole violation when two Lakeside Park/Crestview Hills police officers stopped the car he was riding in, according to police.
Police say he also knew the gun he carried would send him back to prison.
Julick reportedly fired at the officers multiple times while fleeing.
He hid under a deck as K9s, a drone and nearly 100 officers searched for him, police say. He eluded law enforcement for three weeks with others’ help. Police say though each person would ultimately assist in capturing Julick, nonetheless they have been prosecuted for assisting him.
Julick fled a traffic stop June 22 after a Covington officer identified him, police say. He admitted to driving at dangerous speeds, running red lights and stop signs, driving on the wrong side of the road and on sidewalks.
Police say at on point Julick, while holding a gun, drove right at the officer in what he described as high-speed game of “chicken.”
A day-long SWAT standoff occurred June 25 at a residence in Cincinnati, police say.
Quoting from the Erlanger Police Department’s evocative statement: “Julick was found cowering in the home’s attic. Dirty and defeated, Jacob Julick would finally face justice.”
The 27-year-old was arrested at the scene.
“The number of agencies, individuals, and organizations we have to thank is far too great to list here but we are grateful to them all,” the statement read. “This is a good day for the citizens of Erlanger and Northern Kentucky.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.