Nonprofit’s outreach program at risk of shutting down due to pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a local nonprofit’s outreach program is at risk of shutting down, and if that happens, it would impact thousands of people and animals in need.
What started as a small idea in 2013 has grown into a full-fledged outreach program run by All Dogs Come From Heaven animal rescue.
“We moved last year more than one-quarter million pounds of food and material free,” William Coplen, the director of the non-profit, said. “We’ve been rolling 18-wheelers of supplies from New York to Alabama.”
Each year, they gift animal food and supplies to about 70 shelters that are scattered across seven states. So far this year, William says they have handed out about 500,000 lbs. of pet food. They also help people in need.
“Supplying food to the homeless, along with animal food, human food as well,” Margie Coplen, the vice president of the rescue, said. “We go under the bridges and deliver blankets.”
When natural disasters strike, the outreach team travels all over the country to lend a hand, carrying medical supplies in a fully equipped ambulance. But the organization relies on donations, so now everything is up in the air.
Because of the pandemic, the Coplens say some of their biggest donors, like Pet Valu, which owns Jack’s Pets, are closing.
“That reduces our animal supply of food by two-thirds,” William said.
They have also been sharing storage space with Rhinegeist, but due to COVID-19, they say the brewery needs it back. That means they no longer have a building to store their supplies, and the outreach program as a whole is at risk of shutting down.
“The community has been very kind to us, but we’re facing a predicament where a program that we didn’t expect to grow to this size may end up doing a hard stop,” Margie said.
They are doing everything they can to stay afloat as they fear if they can no longer operate, it will leave thousands of people and animals hungry and hopeless.
“It’s devastating for them and frankly, it’s devastating for us,” William said. “If you can help... if it’s not us, that’s ok, but help somebody, because a lot of people are really hurting right now.”
The Coplens fear if their outreach is shut down, it could lead to a domino effect that would force other organizations to make hard choices.
Right now, they are looking for a donated space to store their donations and trucks, preferably in the Over-the-Rhine area, and they are hoping more donors will step up to help with food and supplies.
Anyone who can help with space, supplies or any kind of donations can reach out to All Dogs Come From Heaven rescuers through the non-profit’s website or Facebook.
