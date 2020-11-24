Officer nearly struck, Butler County police chase ends in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A police officer in Butler County was nearly struck by a motorist who then led authorities on a chase that ended in Hamilton County early Tuesday, dispatchers say.
One person was taken to Mercy Hospital Fairfield when the pursuit that began in New Miami ended about 2:20 a.m. in Hamilton County’s Forest Park, they say.
The officer was not hit or hurt, but a parked vehicle was struck at one point, according to dispatchers.
Police were on a traffic stop when a black Saturn drove too close to an officer, dispatchers say.
The officer tried to stop the Saturn, and that’s when dispatchers say the vehicle kept going, nearly struck him and then took off.
The chase ran south down Ohio 127, which turns into Pleasant Avenue, and then onto Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton County.
It ended on Hamilton at the intersection of Waycross Road, dispatchers say.
