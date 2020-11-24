Plasma supplies dwindling at Hoxworth Blood Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike across the Tri-State, prompting doctors at Hoxworth Blood Center to ask for plasma donations from those who have recovered from the virus.
The so-called convalescent plasma is rich in antibodies that can help fight the virus. Its is transfused into critically ill patients, boosting their own body’s virus-fighting capabilities.
Deb Cook is one of many patients to have benefitted from the treatment. She says she narrowly escaped being put on a ventilator while battling COVID-19 in July.
Her battle started with a fever and shoulder pain. Quickly, she says, it turned into a fight for air in the emergency room.
“My thoughts were, ‘I’m going to die because I’m in such bad shape,’” Cook said. “Then I received a call from my daughter, and we had a talk, and she goes, ‘I can’t do this without you. I need you to fight with all your might.’”
Cook says before being put on a ventilator, her doctor suggested a convalescent plasma transfusion.
“So he ordered it, and I got it the next evening, and I know I could feel it as soon as it started entering my body,” she said. “I could feel stronger.”
Now months later, Hoxworth Chief Medical Officer David Oh, MD, is concerned about the center’s supply of the plasma Cook credits with saving her life.
“Just until the last few weeks, we had a very good supply,” Oh said. “Unfortunately with the many cases that we’ve had recently and more cases we’ve seen all year, we are not running low.”
Cook is doing her part, donating plasma to save others’ lives.
If you are interested in becoming a plasma donor, find more info here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.