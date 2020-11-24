2 plead guilty to bestiality charges in NKY

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find inappropriate.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - A man and woman in Northern Kentucky have pleaded guilty to bestiality charges, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Nolene Renee Horn, 44, and Christopher S. Jones, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual crimes against an animal and two counts of torture of a dog.
According to court documents, the alleged crimes occurred in Mason County, when Horn and Jones engaged in sexual contact with a dog and/or aided another person to engage in sexual contact with a dog.
Cameron said this case is believed Kentucky’s first conviction of bestiality since the passage of a 2019 law making sex crimes against an animal a Class D felony.
That law, Senate Bill 67, took effect June 27, 2019.
“I am thankful to the Maysville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for their investigative work, which laid the foundation for our Office of Special Prosecutions to secure a conviction on behalf of the Commonwealth,” Cameron said in a news release. “I am also grateful to the General Assembly for passing Senate Bill 67 last year and ensuring appropriate state penalties exist to address this sort of terrible crime.”
Judge Stockton Wood is scheduled to determine sentencing on Feb. 22, 2021.
