Police looking for Mt. Washington bank robbery suspect
Do you recognize this man? (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp | November 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 4:24 PM

MT. WASHINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in Mt. Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank in the 2100 block Beechmont Avenue.

They described the suspect as a man in his 20′s wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

He was last seen running across Beechmont toward Oxford, police said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

