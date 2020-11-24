Police looking for Mt. Washington bank robbery suspect

MT. WASHINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in Mt. Washington Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank in the 2100 block Beechmont Avenue.
They described the suspect as a man in his 20′s wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.
He was last seen running across Beechmont toward Oxford, police said.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
