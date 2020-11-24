Police trying to identify 3 suspects in connection with West Chester shooting

The shooting happened in early November outside of a West Chester Bar, according to police. (Source: West Chester Police)
By Jared Goffinet | November 24, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 4:22 PM

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are trying to identify three suspects from an early November shooting at a West Chester bar.

On Nov. 2 around 11 p.m., a man was shot at the Out the Way Bar and Grille on Union Center Pavilion, according to the West Chester Police Department.

A township spokeswoman told FOX19 NOW a large group got into a dispute of some kind inside the bar.

The confrontation ended up moving outside the bar where the gunshots were fired, the spokeswoman said at the time.

According to the Nov. 2 incident report, the victim was shot multiple times.

If you have any information on these suspects, police ask you to call 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

