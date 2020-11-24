Police trying to identify 3 suspects in connection with West Chester shooting

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are trying to identify three suspects from an early November shooting at a West Chester bar.
On Nov. 2 around 11 p.m., a man was shot at the Out the Way Bar and Grille on Union Center Pavilion, according to the West Chester Police Department.
A township spokeswoman told FOX19 NOW a large group got into a dispute of some kind inside the bar.
The confrontation ended up moving outside the bar where the gunshots were fired, the spokeswoman said at the time.
According to the Nov. 2 incident report, the victim was shot multiple times.
If you have any information on these suspects, police ask you to call 513-777-2231 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
