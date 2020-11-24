Scuba Santa returns to Newport Aquarium Friday

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Scuba Santa is returning to Newport Aquarium Friday, Nov. 27.
Guests can watch Santa swim with a tank full of sharks and even talk to him underwater and tell him what they want for Christmas.
“Meeting Scuba Santa is magic,” Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director Eric Rose said in a news release. “There’s no other way to describe it when you see him in his aquatic world surrounded by fish and having a moment with a child they will never forget. It’s so special.”
The aquarium said they are following precautions to make sure families are safe.
They are limiting capacity to allow for social distancing.
Advance tickets or an annual pass purchase is required.
You can visit Scuba Santa at the Newport Aquarium until Thursday, Dec. 24.
