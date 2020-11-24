St. Vincent de Paul distributing Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - St. Vincent de Paul is helping over a thousand families this year by providing them with a Thanksgiving meal.
On Tuesday, they will be giving out food baskets which include a turkey, all of the traditional side items, desserts, and everything needed to create a great meal.
It’s the largest food distribution of the year.
Sunnie Johnson-Lain is the director of services for St. Vincent de Paul. She says they have seen an increase in food demand because of the pandemic but thanks to donations to the Free Store Food Bank and a number of food drives put on by the community, they are able to make this happen.
“We’re at about a 20% increase in food demand this year for neighbors coming to our pantry, so we know the need is real,” Johnson-Lain said. “I think it’s also just a really nice way to remember that even though things are different this year, Thanksgiving is still an important time to stop and be grateful for all the blessings we do have.”
Due to COVID-19, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Distribution will be a drive-thru model held off-site in the parking lot of the Cincinnati Museum Center.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. and they are asking everyone to wear a mask and remain in their car.
It is a first-come, first-serve event and all food items will be placed in your trunk.
Anyone who lives in Hamilton County is eligible to participate in the food distribution.
You do not have to sign up in advance but will need to have a photo ID.
For more information just visit their website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.