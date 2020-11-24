Butler County road reopens hours after train derailment

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 24, 2020 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 6:15 PM

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A train derailment in Butler County caused Hamilton-Eaton Road/U.S. 127 to shut down for more than 12 hours Tuesday.

Crews responded to the derailment on Hamilton-Eaton Road/U.S. 127 and Wayne-Milford Road around 4 a.m.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said between 12 to 16 of the 39 cars derailed. The cars were carrying grain, not any types of chemicals the sheriff said.

A lot of people called the sheriff’s office to report the train was speeding, Jones said. He explained the train was only going 18 mph.

U.S. 127, between Highway 73/Trenton Oxford Road and Eaton Road, was reopened around 6 p.m.

