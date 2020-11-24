Tree dedicated in memory of young girl hit, destroyed by driver

GREEN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - For almost 20 years, a tree dedicated in memory of a brave 11-year-old girl, grew outside the Green Township Fire Department until a few months ago.
Katie Luchsinger was 11 when she gave her life so her brother and sister could live. Katie was babysitting her siblings on April 18, 1999, when their house caught on fire.
Her parents, Bob and Terrie Luchsinger, were eating dinner just 10 minutes up the road when they got the terrible call.
“We got the call the house was on fire and when we got here, say 10 minutes later, the fire trucks were all coming and it was burning,“ Bob recalled.
Katie’s brother, Danny, was taken to the hospital. Thankfully, he survived along with their other sister.
“We were assigned to take Katie’s brother, Danny, to the hospital and he was in pretty bad shape,” said Green Township Fire Department District Chief Chris Godfrey. “Had some pretty significant smoke inhalation.”
In the years following Katie’s death, Bob and Terrie go out to her grave and decorate a Christmas tree at her grave. That tree is later passed on to family members or friends for them to plant.
One of those trees ended up outside of the Green Township Fire Department on Bridgetown Road back in 2002.
For all these years that tree stood as a symbol of bravery in memory of the brave 11-year-old girl.
But late on Sept. 18, District Chief Godfrey says a man, who was intoxicated, lost control of his car and hit the tree planted.
The impact sheared the 23-foot tall tree off at its base.
“What a gorgeous tree it turned out to be,” Godfrey explained. “Although it’s gone physically on the surface there’s still several roots in the ground that we’ll continue to hold in special regard.”
Green Township police say the 24-year-old driver turned himself in and was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control and failure to stop after an accident.
Now, a new tree has been planted in its place and will grow for years to come.
