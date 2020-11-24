Update: EB I-275 reopens after semi crash, fuel spill

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer and fuel spill blocked all lanes for about two hours Tuesday morning.
An estimated 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, backing up traffic for miles.
Delays extended past the Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River and starts around the U.S. 50 exit in Lawrenceburg.
There is no easy detour.
The Brent Spence Bridge remains closed over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington until at least Dec. 23 due to a crash involving two trucks and a fire.
You can take U.S. 50 to get into downtown Cincinnati, I-74, I-471 or northbound I-71/75.
The following bridges are open: Clay Wade Bailey, Big Mac and Suspension (closed to semis).
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.