Ohio expected to get first batch of COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said after speaking with the White House, the state is expected to get its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine around Dec. 15.
DeWine says the first doses of the vaccine will be from Pfizer, the second a week later from Moderna, assuming everything is approved.
Healthcare workers and caregivers will be the first to get vaccinated.
Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.
The governor also asked schools that have not already postponed winter sports to hold games without fans in the stands.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 371,908 cases of COVID-19 and 6,118 deaths in the state.
That’s an increase of 8,604 new cases in 24 hours and the second-highest number of deaths reported in a day in Ohio, according to DeWine.
However, health officials say, “Thousands of reports are pending review. Additionally, today’s data includes two days of positive test results that were delayed because of technical issues related to lab reporting. Please bear with us as we work through the surge in testing.”
On Monday, Ohio reported a record-breaking 11,885 new COVID-19 cases.
DeWine said there has been a 59% increase in hospitalizations compared to just two weeks ago.
According to the CEO of UC Health Dr. Richard Lofgren, the increase in hospitalizations means the COVID-19 surge is here.
“We’re not planning for the surge, the surge is here,” Lofgren said Monday. “We’re approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care.”
Lofgren said they might be forced to limit the number of non-emergent surgeries.
As he put it, “the virus is everywhere,” and to get it under control, officials said it comes to people doing the right thing.
In order to turn these increasing trends around, the governor said it’s about personal responsibility and what people are doing in their own lives.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 29,462 cases, 371 deaths
- Butler County - 14,472 cases, 144 deaths
- Warren County - 7,989 cases, 75 deaths
- Clermont County - 5,639 cases, 46 deaths
- Brown County - 964 cases, four deaths
