Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day - Heavy rain could affect your morning drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bring your umbrella and plan to add some extra time for your drive because Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.
The FOX19 NOW weather team says heavy rain will begin to move into the Tri-State in the morning so driving conditions could be slow and slick at times.
There will be a chance of showers throughout the day with rainfall totals around an inch or more for everyone.
We can expect wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph with the chance of severe weather in the marginal (low) range.
Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening but Thanksgiving will be dry.
The weather team says our next chance of rain will come Monday and as the temperatures fall that night, the rain may switch to snow by Tuesday morning.
