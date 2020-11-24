9-year-old diagnosed with cancer at Children’s hopes to be home by Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local 9-year-old recently diagnosed with an unusual cancer hopes to be home from the hospital by Christmas.
That’s more than a month away, though, and what Oliver Robbins is experiencing now is nothing short of a “nightmare,” according to his mother.
“Our whole world has completely flipped upside down in the last two weeks,” Samantha Schmidt, Robbins’s mother, said.
Schmidt says Robbins symptoms began with stomach aches. He was taken to his primary care doctor, who told him it was likely a stomach bug.
It wasn’t.
“A few days went by, he wasn’t getting any better,” Schmidt said. “He had no appetite whatsoever, which is really unusual for him. He was just really tired and didn’t feel good and I was just really worried that something more was going on.”
They took Robbins to Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus to get some tests run. A few days passed, and he wasn’t better, so he went back to the hospital.
The phone call came at 1 a.m., Schmidt says.
Robbins was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he began chemotherapy at once, Schmidt says.
Doctors diagnosed him with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that’s unusual in children.
According to St. Joe, AML is diagnosed in only around 500 children in the U.S. each year.
“He also, we found out, has a rare mutation in his cell that requires additional chemo, and he will also have to have a bone marrow transplant,” Schmidt explained.
To make matters worse, Robbins is battling a stomach infection as well.
“He has had a really rough time. It’s definitely, it’s been a nightmare honestly,” Schmidt said. “He has a lot of complications.”
Robbins will be at Children’s a while longer as he undergoes more chemotherapy treatments. But her 9-year-old has stayed positive, Schmidt says, and is looking forward to being able to open presents at his home Christmas morning.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for Robbins’s medical expenses.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.