Apartment fire in Anderson Twp. under investigation

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at an Anderson Township apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
The fire happened around 4 a.m. at The Woods of Turpin on Clough Pike near Newtown Road.
A witness who lives in the complex says the fire seemed to be contained to one apartment.
It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.
Crews have not said what the extent of damage is or how many people have been displaced.
