CBP officers find more than toys inside shipment from Spain

“Wildlife trafficking is a serious crime that impacts a variety of species throughout the world,” said Aurelia Skipwith, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “In this case, mantis eggs were illegally smuggled and hidden in a box of toys. Fortunately, our partners at USDA APHIS apprehended the package and worked closely with our Wildlife Inspectors to seize the shipment. I would like to thank the USDA and CBP for their assistance with this case. Together, we can conserve species - and protect our nation’s natural resources - for future generations.”