Cincinnati-Temple game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday’s game between Cincinnati and Temple has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases, according to the American Athletic Conference.
The game will not be rescheduled and will be declared a ‘no-contest,’ the AAC said.
The Bearcats will return on Saturday, Dec. 12. Against Tulsa at H.A. Champion Stadium.
The game time and TV network will be announced on Monday, Nov. 30.
