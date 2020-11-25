Cincinnati Zoo’s Komodo dragon recovering after cataract surgery

“I love restoring and preserving the gift of sight for all my patients and was excited to partner with the Cincinnati Zoo to share my expertise and passion,” Dr. Kuonen Cavens said in the release. “Hudo is the most unique animal on whom I’ve performed cataract surgery. We had a great team from the Cincinnati Zoo consisting of zookeepers, Dr. Greg Levens and his veterinary team, as well as our anesthesia team of Ashley Wiese, DVM, MS, DACVAA and Abby Blubaugh. Because of our collaboration, Hudo can see again!”