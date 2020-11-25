Cincinnati Zoo’s Komodo dragon recovering after cataract surgery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Komodo dragon Hudo’s sight has been restored after double cataract surgery, the Cincinnati Zoo said.
On Nov. 19, a five-person team composed of animal and veterinary care staff escorted Hudo to undergo the surgery.
“We noticed cloudiness in his left eye and less than two weeks later his right eye also became cloudy,” Cincinnati Zoo reptile keeper Ryan Dumas said in a news release. “He stopped reacting to movement, and his behavior changed dramatically. It was evident that he could not see.”
According to the zoo, Hudo knows his habitat well enough to get around without sight, but says Komodo dragons are highly visual animals and veterinary and reptile teams agreed that being blind would have a severe impact on his quality of life.
“I love restoring and preserving the gift of sight for all my patients and was excited to partner with the Cincinnati Zoo to share my expertise and passion,” Dr. Kuonen Cavens said in the release. “Hudo is the most unique animal on whom I’ve performed cataract surgery. We had a great team from the Cincinnati Zoo consisting of zookeepers, Dr. Greg Levens and his veterinary team, as well as our anesthesia team of Ashley Wiese, DVM, MS, DACVAA and Abby Blubaugh. Because of our collaboration, Hudo can see again!”
The zoo says Hugo remains groggy from the anesthetic but seems to have more energy each day.
He may be back in the habitat as early as next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.