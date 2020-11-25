Crews working 24/7 to repair Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are making haste to repair the Brent Spence Bridge but not at the expense of safety.
Jim Gray says contractor Kokosing has workers on the bridge 24/7 and they will continue making repairs through the Thanksgiving holiday.
The target date to reopen the Brent Spence remains Dec. 23, Gray said.
The bridge closed on Nov. 11 after a fiery collision between two trucks damaged the upper deck of the bridge.
Steel replacement beams for the bridge were being delivered to the site on Wednesday from four different states.
Gray says the ‘stringer beams’ will be used to support the bridge’s upper deck.
First, crews must remove damaged concrete sections of the upper deck which will allow for the new beams to be installed, and then the concrete will be replaced.
Gray says the work is being done in such a way that the river will not need to be closed.
In the meantime, Secretary Gray acknowledged the bridge closure is creating quite a traffic challenge.
He said if you can, stay home. If not, plan your route to avoid backups.
There is a new website brentspencebridge.com to monitor for repair updates and traffic detours.
Gray also encouraged drivers to monitor @TRIMARCTraffic on Twitter for up-to-the-minute traffic problems.
The secretary also addressed the issue of commercial vehicles using local streets in Covington and surrounding communities as alternate routes.
He reminds drivers that there is an order in place that forces commercial traffic heading north on I-71/75 to use I-275 east or west or I-471.
Gov. Andy Beshear is giving Covington police the green light to make sure that semi drivers resist the temptation to drive inside the I-275 loop.
Under the order from the governor, police can ticket the truck drivers who do not circle around Covington and drive their big rigs into town.
Regarding the cost of the bridge repairs, the secretary thanked the U.S. Department of Transportation for the release of $12 million in emergency funds.
Gray says they don’t know the full cost of the repairs as of yet.
He says an investigation is underway regarding any liability of the trucking companies.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.