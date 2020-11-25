Ethics front and center for prospective candidates in City Hall School program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A lesson program designed to educate citizens on the nuances of city government is emphasizing ethics training as the drama continues to unfold at city hall.
Three Cincinnati City Council members have been arrested in the last year in separate federal corruption investigations.
Tamaya Dennard received an 18-month prison sentence this week, Jeff Pastor accepted a voluntary suspension Wednesday pending the outcome of his case and P.G. Sittenfeld continues to espouse his innocence on an indictment for bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.
In that climate, the inaugural 25-person class of City Council School wants to learn more about ethics in municipal government.
The free, first-of-its-kind program is provided by Action Tank, a nonpartisan nonprofit.
“We’re training people who want to run for office, and I think there are some outstanding people in the class,” Ioanna Paraskevopoulos with Action Tank said.
Not everyone is running for council, some are just there for a deeper understanding of policy issues.
“Since current events have been what they are, the class has asked for more ethics resources,” Paraskevopoulos said. “So we obtained from the city law department some videos put together by I think the Ohio Ethics Commission that are just trainings on different parts of ethics law for public officials, and then the class has set aside some additional times we’ll have discussions amongst ourselves on ethics.”
Mayoral candidate Raffel Prophet is in the class. He says news of corruption in city hall is disappointing but also motivating.
“That’s why I am running, because I thought that, that we face some challenges in a leadership role in our city hall, right?” Prophet posed.
Asked why he is running for mayor rather than council in his first attempt, Prophet replied, “Because I believe that change needs to start at the top.”
Liz Keating is planning a council run. She says she heard Mayor John Cranley’s call to action on the steps of city hall last week when he encouraged citizens concerned about local government to run.
“Challenge accepted,” she said. “And I put my hat in the ring, and I’m ready to go for it. I think watching all this has made my ‘why’ even stronger. You know, I want to raise my kids in a city where every kid has equal opportunities, where every kid is living in a safe neighborhood and where we’re helping all families.”
Keating says the class understands they could have a role in bringing change to city hall.
“We’re all aligned in the same idea of where we want to see Cincinnati go forward. And we really want strong leadership that stays true to their values and the character that the people of Cincinnati deserve.”
